Tyga clarifies AI use on '$tarface' album

Speaking as his $TARFACE alter ego, Tyga is clarifying previous statements he made regarding his use of AI on the album $tarface.

"What I said was, I used AI-assisted things in the production," Tyga said in an interview with TMZ. "All the vocals are me. I wrote all the songs. When it comes to the '80s synths and some of the guitar solos, yes, I used AI for that."

He also responded to Doja Cat, who said during a recent livestream, “Nobody asked me anything about Tyga, but I felt like saying this. Tyga is a penis for making an AI album.”

“Listen, I love Doja, but she made a demonic album,” he said. “But I still love her.”

$tarface dropped on July 31 and features 10 '80s-inspired tracks, matching the aesthetic of his $TARFACE alter ego. Tyga's comments about using AI were first made during an interview with Vibe about the project.

“I’ve never spoken on this with anybody because I always felt like it’s similar to a magician explaining how he does his tricks,” Tyga said. “Like why are people overexplaining how they make s*** that’s good? If you like it, you like it; if you don’t, you don’t. I don’t care. It’s supposed to give you an experience and a feeling. But we definitely used AI as a [tool]. And I know people are going to be mad about me saying this, but it’s where technology is going. It’s no different than when Auto-Tune came out. Some people were opposed to it, but real artists took it and used it.”

The album is now available on streaming services.

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