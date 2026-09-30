Woman accused of shooting at Rihanna, A$AP Rocky’s home indicted on attempted murder, other charges

FILE PHOTO: (L-R) Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. A woman accused of shooting at their home has been indicted on attempted murder and other charges. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

The woman who was accused of shooting at the home of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky has been indicted on 14 counts, including attempted murder.

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A Los Angeles judge unsealed the indictment, which had been returned on June 18, against Ivanna Lisette Ortiz on Wednesday, The Associated Press reported.

Ortiz is from Orlando, Florida, but officials said she drove across the county and opened fire with an AR-15-style rifle, hitting an Airstream the couple was in at the time. Their children’s nursery was also hit while the children and their nanny were inside About 20 rounds were fired, but no one was injured in the March 8 incident.

Ortiz’s attorney entered a not guilty plea in court. She is being held on $2.6 million bail, according to the AP.

A separate judge ruled on Tuesday that Ortiz was mentally competent to stand trial after she underwent a months-long psychiatric evaluation. The grand jury’s findings were sealed until her competency was determined.

Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott said, “This is a person who wanted to kill Rihanna. Everyone else was collateral damage.”

Ortiz faces attempted murder, 10 counts of assault with an assault weapon and three counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or camper. The 10 assault with an assault weapon charges were upgraded from her previous assault with a semiautomatic firearm charges, Rolling Stone explained.

If convicted of all of the counts, Ortiz could be sentenced to life in prison.

No motive has been released, and no connection between the singer and Ortiz has been announced.

Ortiz was a licensed speech pathologist and had no criminal record before the alleged incident.

She will be back in court next month for a pretrial hearing, according to Rolling Stone.

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