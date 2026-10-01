Waffle House, OutKast collaborate on new ‘harmonious melody’

FILE PHOTO: (L-R) André 3000 and Big Boi of Outkast attend the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater on November 08, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. The duo announced a collaboration with Waffle House. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for RRHOF)

Two icons are coming together for a collaboration and the new pairing will drop soon.

[ Read more trending news ]

The deal involves OutKast, and as Complex noted, it does not appear to be a musical collab.

The duo is joining forces with none other than Waffle House.

OutKast teased the partnership on Wednesday, writing on social media, “Excelling in harmonious melody, boy we got the recipe.”

The singers said it will drop Friday morning at 10 on their website.

Excelling in harmonious melody, boy we got the recipe.



Outkast x Waffle House is live this Friday at 10 am EST on https://t.co/ahv7h8G8Su. pic.twitter.com/QJSKu6R2Qy — Outkast (@Outkast) September 30, 2026

The video attached to the post shows a series of Waffle House shirts with an OutKast spin as “So Fresh, So Clean” plays.

Despite the clips in the video, neither OutKast nor Waffle House has confirmed everything that the collab entails or if it is just merchandise or is there more, Complex said.

©2026 Cox Media Group