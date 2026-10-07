Tropical Storm Isaias forms in Gulf, could become season’s first hurricane

Isaias: File photo. Hurricane flags could fly later in the week as Tropical Storm Isaias could become the first hurricane of the 2026 Atlantic season. (Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Tropical Storm Isaias swirled to life in the southwestern Gulf early Wednesday and has the potential to become the first hurricane of the 2026 Atlantic season.

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At 5 a.m. ET, the center of the ninth-named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

It was located approximately 285 miles west of Progresso, Mexico, and about 580 miles southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

The storm is moving to the east-northeast at 8 mph.

According to the hurricane center, “rapid strengthening” is forecast over the next 48 hours, and Isaias could become a Category 1 hurricane by Thursday as it moves toward the Gulf coast.

Coastal watches or warnings have not been issued but will be when the storm approaches the coast, the hurricane center said.

Residents along the north-central Gulf Coast, from southeastern Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle, should remain on alert as tropical storm conditions could impact the area as early as Friday, WFTV reported.

An intermediate advisory is expected to be released at 8 a.m. ET, with a full advisory to follow at 11 a.m. ET.

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