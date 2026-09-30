Sean Combs’ prison release moved up; alleged life behind bars exposed

FILE PHOTO: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Sean “Diddy” Combs may get out of prison even earlier than planned.

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Records from the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons say he is scheduled to be released from FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey on Jan. 21, 2028, USA Today reported.

Combs is serving time for his conviction of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking, TMZ reported.

He was sentenced last October to 50 months behind bars, and he was initially expected to get out on May 8, 2028. But his sentence has been adjusted several times, either forward or backward.

The release date can change for several reasons, including good behavior, time served, or other activities.

He had a month added when he was accused of creating and drinking alcohol in prison, which his representative denied.

The date was then moved up three times before being moved to Feb. 20, 2028, due to a prison fight. It was moved again to Feb. 5, 2028, and is now at its earliest date: Jan. 21, 2028.

Meanwhile, reports say Combs has people cook and clean for him, while someone else performs Chinese-style massages, NBC News reported.

Four men, who spoke anonymously about what is happening at the prison, said they served in the same unit as Combs.

“It looks crazy, but again, it’s Diddy,” one of the men told NBC News.

The men showed photos and videos to the news outlet, which reviewed them.

A spokesperson told NBC News that it is “ordinary prison life”

“The continued scrutiny of every mundane detail of Sean Combs’s life in prison has reached the point where the media characterizes ordinary prison life as news,” the spokesperson said. “The only real news is that Sean continues to serve his sentence while awaiting the court’s decision on his appeal.”

The spokesperson gave the same statement to USA Today.

A Bureau of Prisons spokesperson told NBC News they cannot speak about a specific inmate because of privacy and security concerns.

“Like all correctional agencies, contraband, particularly cell phones, narcotics, and weapons, remains a constant challenge, and we continue to tackle the problem of contraband being introduced into our facilities,” the spokesperson told NBC News.

Fort Dix has had an issue with contraband like other prisons across the country. Five people at the facility, including current and past corrections officers, were recently charged with a scheme to smuggle items such as knives, marijuana, and cellphones, according to federal prosecutors.

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