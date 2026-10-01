Rick Ross accused of felony battery by strangulation

Rapper Rick Ross faces charges in an alleged Miami Beach incident.

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Ross, whose legal name is William Leonard Roberts, faces a felony count of battery by strangulation and a misdemeanor battery count, WFOR reported.

The rapper’s attorney denied the allegations.

“All I can say is that the allegations are false. He’s innocent. Everything is going to come out,” Bradley Horenstein told WFOR. “We just ask that you allow the process to play out before rushing to judgment, because the truth will come in.”

The alleged incident happened on Aug. 28 and is being called a delayed report.

The arrest comes after his ex-girlfriend, Jazzma Kendrick, posted allegations on social media that he physically abused her, WPLG reported.

The couple had been together for a year and a half, WTVJ reported.

The arrest report filed by the Miami Beach Police Department referred to the victim using only the initials J.K., adding that she went to the police on Sep. 29 to report the alleged incident, saying that it happened in August. She said Ross was angry that she had been tagged in an Instagram photo and accused her of lying ot him and slapped her in the face. She claimed Ross accused her of being involved with a man she said she was only friends with and followed her around their home, hitting her each time she denied it. She also said he hit her in the chest and choked her by grabbing her hoodie and twisting it until she couldn’t breathe, WPLG reported.

The woman claimed Ross grabbed her ponytail and slammed her into a wall before hitting her in the face and leaving a “busted lip,” the report said. She said he pushed her to the floor of the bathroom and tried to spray her with the shower head. She was able to escape the home.

Ross surrendered to police on Thursday morning.

Ross’ bond was set at $5,000. He was also told to stay away from the alleged victim, including prohibiting contact through third parties, social media, or other means.

His arrangement is scheduled for Oct. 22.

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