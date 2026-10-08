Recall alert: 110K swing seats recalled; seats can break

The CPSC said 110,550 swing seats have been recalled.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of 110,550 swing seats because they can break and cause someone to fall.

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The Pacearth swing seat, carabiners, quick links, and webbing straps can break, posing a fall hazard and a serious injury risk.

About 110,550 U-type swing seats are affected by the recall.

They were sold in several different colors, including green, blue, pink, red, and turquoise. The chain is coated in yellow plastic. They were sold on Amazon from May 2017 to June 2026 to attach to outdoor swingsets or tree branches and came as either a single swing or a pack of two. They cost between $27 and $57, the CPSC said.

There have been at least 30 reports of falls resulting in 9 injuries, including fractures, head injuries, and bruising.

If you have the recalled swings, do not use them and contact Pacearth Direct for a refund. You’ll have to send a photo of the word “RECALLED” written in permanent marker and showing the company’s logo by email to Pacearth.

For more information, email the company.

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