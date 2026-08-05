Perez Hilton hospitalized after apparent self-harm during livestream

FILE PHOTO: Perez Hilton attends the inaugural Not Alone Awards at the Wynn Las Vegas on November 11, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sheriff's deputies were called to his home after fans said he was harming himself during a live stream. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Law enforcement was called to the home of gossip blogger and television personality Perez Hilton after viewers watching his livestream alerted the authorities that he appeared to have harmed himself.

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The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office confirmed they “received multiple calls regarding an individual who was livestreaming acts of self-harm on social media,” CNN reported.

“Deputies quickly located the individual’s residence, where they spoke with family members on scene, and confirmed he was alone inside,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies told CNN the person, whom they did not identify, was “safely recovered” and was taken to a hospital for medical attention.

The co-CEOs of Hilton’s agency, Golden Artists Entertainment, told TMZ that they were aware of the live stream.

Dante Rusciolelli and Rebekah Kochan told TMZ, “At this time, we have not been able to make direct contact with him, despite our ongoing efforts to reach him. Our primary concern is Perez’s health and well-being, as well as the well-being of his family. Until we have confirmed information, we will not speculate or comment further.

“We appreciate everyone’s concern and ask that his privacy be respected during this time.”

The office released a statement that read, “In many incidents involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis or actively harming themselves, deputies prioritize de-escalation by creating time, distance, and opportunities for communication.”

It continued: “Unless there is an immediate threat to others, slowing the situation and utilizing crisis intervention techniques can reduce the likelihood of a suicide-by-cop encounter and minimize the risk of injury to the individual, deputies, and the public.”

The Crisis Response Unit and licensed mental health professionals were on the scene helping Hilton’s family members, People magazine reported.

Hilton was hospitalized with severe sepsis in March. The next month, he was back in a hospital for deep vein thrombosis, which had to be removed.

Note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. You can also text CONNECT to 741741, the Crisis Text Line.

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