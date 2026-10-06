Man accused of charging $2.4K to someone else’s room at Florida Keys resort

A west-central Florida man is accused of charging more than $2,400 in hotel services to another person’s room at a Florida Keys resort without her knowledge, authorities said.

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According to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Malachi Ethan Keasler, 26, of Clearwater, was arrested on Saturday. He was booked into the Monroe County Jail and charged with grand theft, possession of another person’s (over the age of 60) identification, and scheme to defraud, the sheriff’s office said.

Keasler is the second person to be arrested in connection with the case. Emma Camille Wallace, 24, of Hollywood, Florida, was arrested and booked into Monroe County jail in December 2025 on similar charges, the sheriff’s office said.

According to authorities, Keasler is accused of charging items such as drinks, food, shirts, hats “and other sundries” to the victim’s room at the Cheeca Lodge & Spa in Islamorada, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

An investigation was launched in September 2025 after the guest found that $900 had been charged to her room, according to WTVJ.

Members of the resort’s security team then found more illegal charges. The hotel reimbursed the victims approximately $2,419, according to the television station.

Detectives then worked with the resort’s security and Clearwater Police and Keasler was arrested after a warrant was issued, WTVJ reported.

Keasler does not have an attorney listed yet, according to the Miami Herald. Wallace’s attorney, Sherry Ivey Jones, said her client entered a not guilty plea and will appear in court on Nov. 16, the newspaper reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

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