Disney responds to viral video of guest jumping into ride water

FILE PHOTO: A person recorded another park guest jumping into the water on the "Gran Fiesta Tour Starring the Three Caballeros" at Epcot.

Walt Disney World has responded to a viral video showing a parkgoer jumping into the water on a ride.

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A fellow guest recorded someone jumping into the water on the Gran Fiesta Tour Starring the Three Caballeros ride inside the Mexico pavilion at EPCOT.

Michael Collantes posted the video to social media, People magazine reported.

The unidentified guest left his seat in a boat and jumped into the water.

Collantes wrote on the post, “So this was the second kid who jumped in and they stopped the ride for about 15 minutes we for sure thought security would be waiting but nothing just walked right off.”

Another clip posted by Collantes showed the man in a boat in front of his vehicle wearing soaked clothes, Entertainment Weekly said.

A representative for Walt Disney World released a statement to both People magazine and Entertainment Weekly, which stated, ”This behavior was unsafe and a clear violation of our park rules. The guest and his party were trespassed.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said no one was arrested, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Epcot is hosting its annual International Food and Wine Festival, which runs through Nov. 21.

In addition to the ride, the Mexico pavilion, one of 11 areas representing various countries from around the world, includes a Mexican folk art gallery, restaurant, shopping and a bar, La Cava del Tequila.

The “Gran Fiesta Tour” is described: “Donald’s disappeared south of the border, and it’s up to the other 2 caballeros from the musical trio—Panchito, the Mexican charro rooster, and José Carioca, the Brazilian parrot—to find him.

“Cruise down the Rio Grande on a dark boat ride past some of the most famous sights and cities in Mexico. Is that the missing mallard climbing a Mayan pyramid in Chichen Itza?

“Hilarity and hijinks ensue as the birds go in hot pursuit of their wayward friend throughout this fun-filled ride for all ages.”

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