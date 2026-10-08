Def Leppard to hit the road; will tour with Goo Goo Dolls, The Struts

Def Leppard announced it will tour in 2027, bringing a couple of heavy hitters.
The band will kick off the 45-date tour on March 2 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, while the final show is set for July 2 in Indianapolis, Consequence said.
It will include sets from the Goo Goo Dolls and The Struts.
Before the 2027 tour begins, Def Leppard is playing several concerts, including in Hollywood, Florida, and several cities in Mexico, El Salvador, and Costa Rica.
The 2027 tour dates are:
- March 2: PPL Center, Allentown, Pennsylvania
- March 5: Bell Centre, Montréal
- March 7: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
- March 9: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
- March 11: Centre Vidéotron, Quebec City, Canada
- March 13: Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey
- March 17: TD Garden, Boston
- March 19: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee
- March 21: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
- March 23: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh
- March 25: United Center, Chicago
- March 27: Target Center, Minneapolis
- March 29: Ball Arena, Denver
- March 31: Delta Center, Salt Lake City
- April 13: Moody Center, Austin, Texas
- April 16: Simmons Bank Arena, North Little Rock, Arkansas
- April 18: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas
- April 20: Regions Arena, Mobile, Alabama
- April 22: Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, Kansas
- April 24: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska
- April 26: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Missouri
- April 29: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona
- May 1: Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles
- May 5: Chase Center, San Francisco
- May 7: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California
- May 9: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle
- May 11: Numerica Veterans Arena, Spokane, Washington
- May 14: Rogers Arena, Vancouver, Canada
- May 16: Rogers Place, Edmonton, Canada
- May 29: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio
- June 1: Toyota Center, Houston
- June 3: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City
- June 5: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee
- June 7: Enterprise Center, St. Louis
- June 9: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky
- June 11: Enmarket Arena, Savannah, Georgia
- June 13: Benchmark International Arena, Tampa, Florida
- June 17: State Farm Arena, Atlanta
- June 19: The Schottenstein Center, Columbus, Ohio
- June 21: Rocket Arena, Cleveland
- June 23: Madison Square Garden, New York
- June 25: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut
- June 27: Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia
- June 30: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina
- July 2: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
Artist, Citi, and Verizon pre-sales begin on Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. local time. General ticket sales start on Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets will be available on Ticketmaster.
A portion of ticket sales will be going to charity, with $1 of every ticket being sent to City of Hope, an organization that supports advanced cancer research and treatment, Consequence reported.
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