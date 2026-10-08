American Airlines to have Starlink on all mainline aircraft

FILE PHOTO: American Airlines announced it will bring Starlink to its mainline fleet of planes.

American Airlines announced Thursday that it is upgrading onboard connectivity.

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The company said it is expanding its modernization and will bring Starlink to all mainline aircraft, including Airbus narrowbody and Boeing narrowbody and widebody planes.

Installation will start next year and will eventually be on more than 1,000 planes, making the network one of the world’s largest Starlink-connected fleets.

The system is promised to bring speeds of up to 1 Gbps per terminal.

The airline previously announced it would bring Starlink Wi-Fi service to more than 500 Airbus aircraft.

American Airlines has more than 1,030 Airbus and Boeing planes in its mainline fleet.

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