The top 8 exterior trends defining curb appeal in 2026: Warm colors, black trim and beams

As cooler fall weather sets in, many homeowners are tackling exterior projects before winter arrives. This year's most popular choices are giving homes a warmer, more architectural look, according to the 2026 U.S. Houzz Outdoor Trends Study from Houzz, the leading AI platform for construction and design.

The survey of nearly 1,200 U.S. homeowners who recently completed, are currently undertaking or are planning an exterior renovation found that homeowners are combining warmer color palettes, bolder architectural details and layered landscaping to boost their home's curb appeal, all while also investing in upgrades that help protect their homes for years to come. Pro hiring for outdoor renovations has also reached a new peak this year, with 71% of homeowners enlisting professional help, up from 65% in the 2024 study.

From front door to roofline, here's what's shaping how homes look this year.

Exterior of home with stonework, large windows and modern black roofs. (Stacker/Stacker)

Haven Design and Construction; Matthew Niemann Photography

1. Exterior Palettes are Warming Up

For years, white and gray dominated exterior color palettes, but that's changing. Beige is now the most popular exterior wall color, more than doubling in popularity from 10% in 2024 to 24% this year. White has slipped to 14% and gray to 12%, while green (9%), black (8%) and brown (7%) round out the list of popular choices. For homeowners planning a repaint, it's a sign that warmer, earthier tones have staying power.

2. Black Trim Makes Architectural Features Pop

While walls are warming up, trim colors are heading in the opposite direction. Black is now the most popular trim color, jumping 17 percentage points since 2024 to 39% and knocking white (down to 19%) out of the top spot. Nearly 7 in 10 homeowners (69%) are pairing contrasting wall and trim colors, a move that can highlight architectural details like window frames and porch columns and add depth to a home's facade.

3. Exterior Materials Offer More Options Than Ever

Homeowners aren't flocking to a single material for their exterior walls. Stucco is the most common choice, used by 28% of homeowners, while natural wood, fiber cement, and plastic or vinyl siding are each chosen by 21%. Among homeowners who choose wood, vertical siding is the clear favorite (45%), ahead of traditional lap siding (18%) and shakes or shingles (16%). Stone veneer, concrete and engineered wood each show up in 12% of projects, and natural stone, aluminum and composite materials are each used by 10% of homeowners. The variety reflects how many ways there are to personalize a home's exterior to match its architectural style.

4. Beams Are the Breakout Architectural Detail

Trim remains the most common way homeowners dress up their exteriors, updated on 69% of homes. But the biggest riser this year is beams, which jumped 24 percentage points since 2024 to reach 43% of exterior projects. Columns or pillars (42%), awnings (30%) and shutters (19%) have also grown in popularity, as homeowners look for architectural details that add character and dimension to a home's facade.

5. Front Doors Are Getting Fresh Attention

The entryway remains a focal point for homeowners investing in their home's exterior. More than three-quarters of exterior door projects (78%) happen at the front of the house, up 8 percentage points from 2024. Fiberglass has become the leading front door material (27%), followed by wood (20%) and aluminum-clad doors with wood interiors (19%) — all durable options that balance style with performance for a welcoming first impression.

6. Landscaping Is Doing More of the Work

A home's plantings play a big role in curb appeal, too. Nearly three-quarters of homeowners (74%) upgrade plants, shrubs or trees, while many also add beds or borders (62%) and paths, stairs or steps (45%). When it comes to plant choices, flowering varieties are the top pick (82%), followed by low-maintenance plants (73%), pollinator-friendly options (56%), native species (55%) and drought-resistant selections (49%).

7. Homeowners Are Investing in Performance

Curb appeal isn't the only thing on homeowners' minds. Roofing projects now appear in more than half of exterior renovations (51%), and gutters and downspouts (48%) and exterior doors (34%) have each grown by 7 to 8 percentage points since 2024. It's a reminder that today's exterior updates are about more than a fresh first impression; they're also helping homes hold up for the long haul.

8. Rooftop Overhauls Are Gaining Traction

Roofing is emerging as one of this year's biggest exterior investments, and homeowners are increasingly going big rather than patching things up. Among homeowners tackling roof work, 73% are completely replacing their roof, up 9 percentage points from 2024, while 27% are adding new roofing, up 7 percentage points. Meanwhile, simply repairing or patching a roof has fallen 5 percentage points, to just 11%, and partial replacements account for 9%.

Material choices are shifting, too. Asphalt three-tab shingles have jumped 13 percentage points, to 32%, making them the most popular roofing material this year. On the higher end, luxury asphalt shingles and metal roofing each hold a 14% share, while clay tiles (6%), cedar shakes (3%), synthetic or rubber roofing (3%) and concrete tiles (3%) round out the mix. The shift suggests many homeowners are prioritizing durability and a fresh, finished look over a quick fix.

The Takeaway

This year's exterior trends show that thoughtful updates like a warmer paint color, a bold black-trimmed window or new shrubs by the front walk, can add up to real curb appeal. And for many homeowners, the work doesn't stop at looks; protecting the home with a new roof or gutters is just as much a part of the plan.

Methodology

The 2026 U.S. Houzz Outdoor Trends Study surveyed 1,191 U.S. Houzz users aged 18 and older who completed an outdoor or home exterior upgrade in the past 12 months, were currently working on an upgrade or planned to begin one in the next six months. The survey was fielded between April 25 and May 6, 2026.

This story was produced by Houzz and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.