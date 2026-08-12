Steve Lacy announces North American fall tour

Steve Lacy attends the Los Angeles premiere 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' at Dolby Theatre on July 27, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Steve Lacy has announced a North American tour for the fall in support of his new album, Oh yeah?

The headlining trek launches Sept. 27 in Minneapolis and will wrap up Nov. 30 in Vancouver. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit WeAreSteve.net.

Oh yeah?, which was released in July, marks Lacy's third full-length album and the follow-up to 2022's Gemini Rights, which spawned his breakout hit, "Bad Habit."

The Oh yeah? title track is currently charting on the Billboard Hot 100 following its placement in the new Spider-Man: Brand New Day movie.

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