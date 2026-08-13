Release date for Erykah Badu, The Alchemist joint album unveiled

Erykah Badu and The Alchemist have announced the release date for their as-yet-titled joint album.

Recorded over 18 months in Dallas and Los Angeles, the album grew out of Erykah's desire to rap on Mobb Deep’s “The Realest,” which The Alchemist produced. The two met soon after, and years of conversations turned into an album that "moves fluidly between soul, blues, funk, rock, jazz, and underground hip-hop, yet belongs entirely to none of them," a press release explains. "It invites you to keep exploring yourself, to have one more kiss, one more hit, one more dance, one more joke, all before the world blows."

The duo has been testing out the album, dubbed the Abi & Alan Experiment, during their ongoing Abi and Alan tour. Featuring lead single "Next to You" and the latest single, "Witch Doctor," the album is now available for preorder and will arrive on Aug. 28.

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