New Music Friday: Nipsey Hussle + Bino Rideaux, Ayra Starr, Quavo and more

Arin Ray has released a six-track EP titled Limbo, on which he "explores love, self-worth, healing, and emotional accountability," according to a press release. It was "written during a period of transition," the release adds, and "captures the uncertainty that comes with standing between chapters while embracing the possibility of what's next."

Ayra Starr is a Starrgirl, according to the name of her new album. The project features previously released tracks "Where Do We Go" and "Tornado," as well as collaborations with Leon Thomas, Wizkid and more.

Ahead of what would have been Nipsey Hussle's 41st birthday is the release of Prolific, his joint album with Bino Rideaux. Created nearly a decade ago, it's on streaming services. New merch bundles, cassettes, CDs and vinyls are also available for purchase.

Quavo's new song "Trance" is out now, giving fans another preview of his upcoming album, QRÖMELIFE, which is executive produced by Pharrell. "Working with Pharrell means you need to be versatile - a sound bender, a wave creator and a trend setter. He levels you up," Quavo says in a statement. The video is available on YouTube.

After teasing the track, Kash Doll has released the Alex Vaughn-assisted "NWM," an abbreviation of the phrase used within the song, "n**** with money." "I hope u guys love it," she wrote on Instagram, while shouting out Tia Kemp, whose voice is featured on the song. The lyric video is on YouTube.

Other releases:

Busta Rhymes, J Dilla, Lil Wayne, "Talk Ya S***"

Trippie Redd, NDA

Fridayy, Tension

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