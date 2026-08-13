Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean to celebrate Fugees' 'The Score' at 2026 Global Citizen Festival

Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean are set to reunite for the 2026 Global Citizen Festival. The two will come together to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Fugees' 1996 Grammy-winning album, The Score, which spawned the singles "Killing Me Softly," "Fu-Gee-La" and "Ready or Not."

Also set to take the stage are John Legend, Lenny Kravitz, Shaboozey, Lainey Wilson and TOMORROW X TOGETHER. Hugh Jackman is set to host, while Rachel Brosnahan and Gayle King are among those scheduled to make special appearances.

Global Citizen, dubbed in a press release as "the world's largest movement to end extreme poverty," will take place Sept. 26 in New York City's Central Park on the Great Lawn.

Free tickets can be secured through the Global Citizen app or globalcitizenfestival.com by taking action on the core issues the festival is focused on. These include helping millions of children gain access to education, providing electricity to millions of homes and supporting millions of smallholder farmers.

After completing action journeys on the app and earning enough points, participants can either enter a lottery for free tickets or make a $25 donation for guaranteed entry. Donations will benefit the City Parks Foundation's free programming and community engagement efforts throughout New York City's boroughs, as well as organizations supporting people experiencing homelessness across the city.

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