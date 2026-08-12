Movies and TV shows casting this week in Miami

Stacker compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Jacksonville using listings from Casting Networks.

Stacker compiled a list of projects casting right now in Miami and which roles they're looking to fill, using listings from Casting Networks. Read on to see what is filming in your area and could be your breakout role.

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Put a Ring on It

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

-- Couples with Infidelity ($16000)

- Casting: Miami

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Untitled Horror Feature Film

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- Hispanic Teen Male (pay not available)

-- Hispanic Male Performer (pay not available)

- Casting: Miami

- Learn more about the feature film here