Megan Thee Stallion signs distribution deal with Interscope, teases Act 'III'

Megan Thee Stallion attends the front row for Hot Girl Summer Swimwear by Megan Thee Stallion during Paraiso Miami Swim Week 2026 at The Paraiso Tent on May 28, 2026, in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Hot Girl Summer Swimwear)

Megan Thee Stallion has an unlocked a new level of her Hot Girl career. She's announced she now has complete ownership of her masters and publishing, thanks to a new distribution deal with Interscope Records.

"Hotties I signed a distribution partnership with @interscope !!!!" she wrote on Instagram. "Owning my masters & publishing and maintaining my independence as an artist is always my priority!"

"Everything I’ve built has been about trusting my vision, owning my power, and never putting a ceiling on how far I can go. And now? We going HIGHER," Meg continued. "I can’t wait for this next chapter with my new Interscope family!! I’m forever grateful!!!

She added in a statement, "I've always wanted to create music on my terms while building a legacy that extends beyond the industry. This distribution partnership with Interscope allows me to stay true to my creative vision while also increasing my global reach." Meg noted she's also excited about "the expansion of my Hot Girl Productions empire," under which she will continue to release music.

Her next project is coming soon, according to her Instagram post. "ACT III IS ON THEE WAY HOTTIES !!!" she wrote.

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