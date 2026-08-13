Lucky Daye, Yung Miami and more tapped for 'Billboard' R&B Hip-Hop Live

Yung Miami performs onstage during BETX Main Stage presented by Hyundai during the 2026 BET Experience Fan Fest at The Beehive on June 27, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

Billboard has brought together a group of R&B and hip-hop stars for its R&B Hip-Hop Live concert, taking place Sept. 10 at New York City's own Brooklyn Steel during Billboard's R&B Hip-Hop Week.

The lineup features Lucky Daye and Yung Miami, as well as rising stars Destin Conrad, Samara Cyn and Skippa.

Tickets are available on live.billboard.com/rbhh. Those signed into the Amazon Music app will have access to a "Fast Entry Lane" that allows them to move to the front of the line. Those without an account will also be able to purchase tickets via a QR code, which will give the option to sign up and receive this benefit.

"Billboard has always been at the epicenter of music and culture," said Billboard CEO Mike Van in a statement. "As hip-hop, R&B and Caribbean music continue to shape culture around the world, we're committed to championing the emerging voices, generational artists and passionate fans driving these genres forward."

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