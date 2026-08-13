Hurricane season is here: How can small businesses strengthen their financial preparedness?

Small business hurricane preparedness is more than protecting property. It requires financial readiness, operational planning, fraud awareness and trusted partnerships to ensure business continuity and long-term resilience.

Hurricane season is officially underway, and while forecasts vary from year to year, one thing stays constant: Preparation matters.

For small business owners across Florida and the Southeast, major storms are more than a temporary disruption. They can affect revenue, operations, supply chains and access to capital. As TD outlines below, the difference between weathering the storm and facing long-term setbacks often comes down to preparation, especially financial preparedness.

Recent insights from TD's Small Business Financial Preparedness Survey, conducted in March 2026, highlight a critical gap. Many business owners feel confident about their financial outlook, but fewer have built the cash reserves needed to withstand unexpected disruption. In South Florida, 88% of small businesses report having six months or less in emergency savings to cover operating expenses.

That gap becomes especially important during hurricane season.

Why a financial buffer is needed for business emergency preparedness

When a hurricane is approaching, access to capital becomes critical. Businesses may face temporary closures, delayed payments from customers or unexpected repair costs.

That is why one of the most important steps a small business can take is to build an emergency fund or secure access to liquidity through a line of credit. Financial flexibility gives owners more options when extreme weather hits.

Creating business continuity plans

Preparation goes beyond boarding up windows and saving cash. Business continuity planning helps ensure your operations can restart quickly after a natural disaster.

That includes identifying how your business would operate if your physical location is unavailable, outlining contingency plans for employees, and keeping updated contact lists for clients and suppliers. Document these plans in advance to help reduce downtime and uncertainty.

Additionally, if you have an opportunity to run through or practice your emergency response plan, do it.

Strengthen operational readiness

Storm preparedness also includes operational basics. Ensure you have access to backup supplies, alternate or emergency vendors, and communication tools that will allow you to stay in contact with employees and customers.

Businesses that proactively manage supply chain risk and operational disruptions are better positioned to recover quickly and maintain customer trust.

Safeguard critical documents and data

In the aftermath of a storm, documentation becomes essential for insurance claims, financial recovery and compliance.

Business owners should take steps to digitize important records, back up files securely and store physical documents in safe, waterproof locations. Keeping a record of inventory, equipment and assets can also streamline the recovery process.

Stay alert to fraud and scams

Periods of disruption can also create opportunities for fraudsters to take advantage of vulnerable communities. Following a major storm, small businesses may encounter fraudulent contractors, phishing attempts or scams tied to disaster relief funds or other support.

Staying vigilant is just as important as physical and financial preparation. Business owners should verify vendors, avoid sharing sensitive information without confirming the requester and monitor accounts closely for suspicious activity.

Stay connected to trusted financial partners

One of the most overlooked aspects of preparedness is communication.

Many small business owners look to their bank or financial partner for guidance, particularly during uncertain times. In fact, more than half of small business owners report turning to their financial provider for advice on best practices, according to TD’s survey.

Whether it is exploring relief options, understanding available resources or navigating federal disaster programs, having a trusted partner in place can provide clarity when it matters most.

Preparation today supports resilience tomorrow

Hurricanes and other natural disasters are unpredictable, but your response does not have to be.

Small businesses are among the most resilient parts of their communities. With the right financial planning, operational preparation and support systems in place, business owners can not only protect what they have built but position themselves to recover and grow in the aftermath of a storm.

Preparedness is about getting through hurricane season while building a stronger, more resilient business for whatever comes next.

Methodology

The TD Financial Preparedness Survey of Small Business Owners 2026 was conducted by Wakefield Research among 1,000 U.S. small business owners with 100 employees or fewer and annual revenues of at least $100,000.

The survey was fielded March 13-26, 2026, and included respondents nationwide as well as targeted samples from New York City, Boston, Washington, D.C., South Florida, Greater Philadelphia and Charlotte.

Results reflect the opinions and experiences of surveyed business owners and are subject to customary sampling variation.

This story was produced by TD and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.