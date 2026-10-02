How gas prices have changed in Florida in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Georgia using data from AAA. (Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock/Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Florida using data from AAA. Gas prices are as of October 2.

Florida by the numbers
- Gas current price: $4.15
- Week change: -$0.27 (-6.2%)
- Year change: +$1.04 (+33.2%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $4.89 (6/13/22)

- Diesel current price: $5.92
- Week change: -$0.25 (-4.1%)
- Year change: +$2.27 (+62.3%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $6.35 (9/18/26)

Metros with most expensive gas in Florida
#1. West Palm Beach-Boca Raton: $4.33
#2. Gainesville: $4.28
#3. Naples: $4.27
#4. Fort Lauderdale: $4.24
#5. Melbourne-Titusville: $4.21
#6. Jacksonville: $4.20
#7. Miami: $4.20
#8. Sebring: $4.20
#9. Sebastian-Vero Beach: $4.19
#10. Daytona Beach: $4.18
#11. Homosassa Springs: $4.16
#12. Ocala: $4.16
#13. Port St. Lucie: $4.16
#14. Fort Myers-Cape Coral: $4.12
#15. Punta Gorda: $4.12
#16. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater: $4.09
#17. Orlando: $4.09
#18. Tallahassee: $4.08
#19. Lakeland-Winter Haven: $4.08
#20. Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice: $4.08
#21. The Villages: $4.02
#22. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach: $3.97
#23. Pensacola: $3.95
#24. Panama City: $3.95

States with the least expensive gas
#1. Indiana: $3.79
#2. Georgia: $3.91
#3. Texas: $3.94
#4. Louisiana: $3.96
#5. Tennessee: $3.96

Read on to see which states have the most expensive gas prices.

Christian Mueller // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#5. Oregon

- Regular gas price: $5.04

jittawit21 // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#4. Nevada

- Regular gas price: $5.49

Istvan Csak // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#3. Washington

- Regular gas price: $5.49

Elen Nika // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#2. Hawaii

- Regular gas price: $5.63

Daniel Avram // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#1. California

- Regular gas price: $6.40

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