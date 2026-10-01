Stacker compiled a ranking of the hottest Octobers in Massachusetts since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information

In July 2026, the continental United States experienced its hottest month on record since 1895, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Climate change is driving rising temperatures and more record heat. The Earth's temperature has climbed each decade since 1880 by about .14 degrees Fahrenheit, or roughly 2 degrees Fahrenheit total.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the hottest Octobers in Florida since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the highest average temperature in each month. For each of the hottest months listed below, we've included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#10. October 1911

- Average temperature: 75.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 85.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 66°F

- Total precipitation: 5.36"

#9. October 1959

- Average temperature: 75.9°F

- Monthly high temperature: 84.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 67.4°F

- Total precipitation: 8.62"

#7. October 2007 (tie)

- Average temperature: 76.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 84.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 67.8°F

- Total precipitation: 5.64"

#7. October 2002 (tie)

- Average temperature: 76.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 85.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 66.9°F

- Total precipitation: 3.72"

#6. October 2018

- Average temperature: 76.5°F

- Monthly high temperature: 86.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 66.8°F

- Total precipitation: 2.12"

#5. October 1941

- Average temperature: 76.7°F

- Monthly high temperature: 86.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 67.1°F

- Total precipitation: 5.23"

#4. October 1985

- Average temperature: 76.9°F

- Monthly high temperature: 86.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 67.6°F

- Total precipitation: 4.69"

#3. October 2020

- Average temperature: 77.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 85.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 68.7°F

- Total precipitation: 4.26"

#2. October 2019

- Average temperature: 77.9°F

- Monthly high temperature: 86.9°F

- Monthly low temperature: 68.8°F

- Total precipitation: 5.16"

#1. October 1919

- Average temperature: 78.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 87.9°F

- Monthly low temperature: 68.4°F

- Total precipitation: 2.16"