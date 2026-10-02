Halloween should be scary. Your bill doesn't have to be

Halloween can get expensive pretty fast.

You might start with bags of candy and a costume for the kids, but then come the decorations, pumpkins, school events, and trips to the pumpkin patch. Before you know it, you’ve spent a lot more than you planned.

And it's not just you. Halloween is no longer about homemade costumes and treats for kids. It's become a major holiday and one with a major price tag. According to an annual consumer survey last year, the National Retail Federation expected Americans to spend a record $13.1 billion on Halloween, up from $11.6 billion the year before. A 2025 PwC survey also found that people planning to celebrate Halloween expected to spend an average of $289, while parents expected to spend $445.

This year, those Halloween costs are coming at a time when prices are still going up.

And even candy isn't immune to rising prices, with candy and chewing gum prices up 8.1% from August 2025 to August 2026, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Higher costs for ingredients like cocoa and sugar, along with supply shortages and extreme weather in major cocoa-producing countries, have all contributed to the increase.

For families stocking up for trick-or-treaters on top of paying for costumes, decorations, and activities, those higher prices can make Halloween feel a little scarier this year.

The good news? You can still celebrate Halloween fun without cutting out the fun. The key is a little planning, some smart shopping strategies, and a few tweaks to how you approach your Halloween expenses, which CreditFresh shares here.

What is Inflation and How Can It Affect Your Halloween Budget?

Inflation is the rate at which prices for most things go up over time, which means your money doesn’t stretch quite as far as it used to. Basically, this means that the same amount of money buys fewer items than it did before.

When this happens, you may feel it when you start shopping for Halloween. Things like Halloween candy, costumes, decorations, and other Halloween essentials can slowly creep up in price, and it can feel like you’re paying more but getting less. This can be frustrating, especially when you’re trying to stick to a budget. It’s something that affects a lot of people, and you’re definitely not alone in feeling the impact.

1. Get a Handle on Your Halloween Spending

Halloween expenses can add up quickly. Don't treat it as a one-off day. Budget like you would any other holiday.

Knowing what you’re likely to spend can help you adjust your expectations and spending habits.

A great first step is to make a list of your usual Halloween expenses, from candy and costumes to decorations and activities. Notice which ones are likely to take up the biggest part of your budget and identify areas where you might need to make swaps or cut back.

Then, set a reasonable spending limit based on your income and household size. The goal isn't to limit yourself unrealistically, but to figure out how much you can comfortably spend.

You may also want to plan for unexpected expenses this Halloween so additional costs don’t scare you away if they come along.

Keep in mind that some flexibility is important. If your kids are really excited about their costumes this year, maybe you spend a little more there and pull out last year’s Halloween decorations instead of buying new ones. You don’t have to spend the same amount on everything.

2. Plan Before You Shop

Planning is one of the simplest ways to stay on top of your Halloween expenses and make sure you’re not overbuying. The more intentional you are before you get to the store, the easier it is to avoid coming home with things you didn’t really need.

Start with a shopping list – Before you hit the store, write down exactly what you need. This helps prevent impulse buys that can quickly add up.

– Before you hit the store, write down exactly what you need. This helps prevent impulse buys that can quickly add up. Use what you already have – Check your closets and Halloween storage bins first.

– Check your closets and Halloween storage bins first. Repurpose what you can – An old cape, hat, basket, or Halloween decoration might work perfectly well this year with a little creativity.

Getting the kids involved can help too. Before shopping for a brand-new costume, see what you can put together from things you already own and then buy only the pieces you’re missing.

Once you start shopping, it's important to keep track of how well you're sticking to your Halloween budget. Whether you use a budgeting app, a spreadsheet, or just jot down expenses in a notebook, keeping an eye on your savings will help you stay on track.

3. Line Up Your Finances in Advance

Once you have an idea of how much Halloween will cost, think about how you’ll cover those expenses before you start shopping. Consider what you can comfortably pay from your regular budget or savings, and whether you need to set aside money ahead of time.

If you need additional funds, take some time to look at your financing options before you spend. Depending on your situation, that could include a credit card, personal loan, or line of credit. Compare the costs and repayment terms so you understand what each option could mean for your budget.

4. Be a Smart Shopper

When you have several Halloween purchases to make, now is the time to get serious about shopping smarter. Here are some easy ways to cut down your Halloween bill:

Use coupons and store discounts – Even small savings add up over time.

– Even small savings add up over time. Join a store's loyalty program – Many stores offer discounts and cashback for frequent shoppers.

– Many stores offer discounts and cashback for frequent shoppers. Compare prices – Don't assume that your usual store has the best deal; sometimes, shopping at a discount chain or warehouse club makes a big difference.

– Don't assume that your usual store has the best deal; sometimes, shopping at a discount chain or warehouse club makes a big difference. Skip name brands – Store brands are often just as good and much cheaper.

A little bit of effort in checking sales and discounts can make a big difference in keeping your Halloween bill under control.

5. Give Costumes and Decorations a Second Life

Before buying a new costume or another box of decorations, take a look at what you already have.

Kids grow out of costumes quickly, which also means there are plenty of costumes out there that have only been worn once. Check thrift stores, Buy Nothing groups, Freecycle groups, or local marketplaces before paying full price for something your child may wear for just one night.

You can also swap costumes with friends or other parents. Your child might be completely over last year’s costume, but another kid may be thrilled to wear it.

The same goes for decorations. Pull out what you already own first, then decide if you really need anything else.

Disclaimer: Information in this article, including references to third parties, is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute endorsement or individualized financial or legal advice.

This story was produced by CreditFresh and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.