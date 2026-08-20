Drake opens second History venue in Canada

Drake watches on as the Sacramento Kings play the Toronto Raptors during the second half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on November 2, 2024, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Drake has teamed with Live Nation to create another music venue. He's launched the second History in his native Canada, taking to Instagram to make the announcement and share images of the new space.

"Today we open the second History," Drake captioned the post on Thursday. "A venue for outstanding artists and the incredible fan bases that seek that communal family experience."

He thanked Live Nation for trusting him "on a journey that I hope is shared with every city and country worldwide," noting that the venues "are where our stories are born, elevated, shared, and hopefully revisited."

He adds that he personally thought "about every artist that had to play a venue and ask themselves 'is this what making it feels like' because I know we respect all the heritage and all the years of inheritance but hope to create a better experience for our budding artists moving forward."

Speaking to CBC News, Ali Shafaee, regional vice-president with Live Nation Canada, described the new venue, which features a general-admission standing room space on the main floor that can also host concerts and galas. The second floor offers premium space, with 112 seats for fans who want to sit individually or in groups, as well as standing room behind the reserved seating.

Shafee added that 60 shows have been planned for the remainder of the year, with 150 more scheduled for next year.

The first History concert venue opened in Toronto, Ontario, in 2021. The new one is located in Ottawa, Canada.

"I will be there to drop off my personal touch to Ottawa soon," Drake wrote in his post.

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