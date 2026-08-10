Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Augusts in Massachusetts since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information

Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Augusts in Florida since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the lowest average temperature in each month. For each of the coldest months listed below, we've included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#8. August 1930 (tie)

- Average temperature: 80.1°F

- Monthly high temperature: 90.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 69.8°F

- Total precipitation: 4.38"

#8. August 1920 (tie)

- Average temperature: 80.1°F

- Monthly high temperature: 89.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 70.7°F

- Total precipitation: 6.93"

#8. August 1910 (tie)

- Average temperature: 80.1°F

- Monthly high temperature: 89.3°F

- Monthly low temperature: 70.9°F

- Total precipitation: 8.33"

#5. August 1913 (tie)

- Average temperature: 80°F

- Monthly high temperature: 89.3°F

- Monthly low temperature: 70.6°F

- Total precipitation: 7.14"

#5. August 1911 (tie)

- Average temperature: 80°F

- Monthly high temperature: 89.3°F

- Monthly low temperature: 70.7°F

- Total precipitation: 8.11"

#5. August 1901 (tie)

- Average temperature: 80°F

- Monthly high temperature: 89°F

- Monthly low temperature: 71°F

- Total precipitation: 11.2"

#4. August 1904

- Average temperature: 79.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 89.7°F

- Monthly low temperature: 69.8°F

- Total precipitation: 7.25"

#3. August 1967

- Average temperature: 79.7°F

- Monthly high temperature: 89.1°F

- Monthly low temperature: 70.3°F

- Total precipitation: 8.33"

#1. August 1939 (tie)

- Average temperature: 79.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 88.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 70.4°F

- Total precipitation: 10.96"

#1. August 1922 (tie)

- Average temperature: 79.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 88.9°F

- Monthly low temperature: 70.3°F

- Total precipitation: 7.57"