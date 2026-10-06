Cheapest gas stations in North Port

Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Greensboro using data from Gas Buddy (Andrey Mihaylov // Shutterstock/Andrey Mihaylov // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in North Port using data from Gas Buddy. Gas stations are ranked by the lowest regular fuel price.

#1. Murphy USA
- Address: 4140 Tamiami Trail South, Venice, FL
- Price: $3.75

#1. Chevron (tie)
- Address: 110 Pointe Loop Dr, Venice, FL
- Price: $3.75

#1. Mobil (tie)
- Address: 4131 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL
- Price: $3.75

#1. Mobil (tie)
- Address: 705 Commerce Dr, Venice, FL
- Price: $3.75

#5. CITGO
- Address: 903 Cattlemen Rd, Sarasota, FL
- Price: $3.77

#6. Unbranded
- Address: 2200 S Tamiami Tr, Venice, FL
- Price: $3.79

#7. Marathon
- Address: 14807 Tamiami Trl, North Port, FL
- Price: $3.81

#8. Chevron
- Address: 1841 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL
- Price: $3.82

#9. Costco
- Address: 8201 S Tamiami Tr , Sarasota, FL
- Price: $3.84

#9. Sam's Club (tie)
- Address: 5300 30th St E, Bradenton, FL
- Price: $3.84

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