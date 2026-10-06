Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in North Port using data from Gas Buddy. Gas stations are ranked by the lowest regular fuel price.
#1. Murphy USA
- Address: 4140 Tamiami Trail South, Venice, FL
- Price: $3.75
#1. Chevron (tie)
- Address: 110 Pointe Loop Dr, Venice, FL
- Price: $3.75
#1. Mobil (tie)
- Address: 4131 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL
- Price: $3.75
#1. Mobil (tie)
- Address: 705 Commerce Dr, Venice, FL
- Price: $3.75
#5. CITGO
- Address: 903 Cattlemen Rd, Sarasota, FL
- Price: $3.77
#6. Unbranded
- Address: 2200 S Tamiami Tr, Venice, FL
- Price: $3.79
#7. Marathon
- Address: 14807 Tamiami Trl, North Port, FL
- Price: $3.81
#8. Chevron
- Address: 1841 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL
- Price: $3.82
#9. Costco
- Address: 8201 S Tamiami Tr , Sarasota, FL
- Price: $3.84
#9. Sam's Club (tie)
- Address: 5300 30th St E, Bradenton, FL
- Price: $3.84