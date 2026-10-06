Cheapest gas stations in Lakeland

Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Valdosta using data from Gas Buddy (Memory Stockphoto // Shutterstock/Memory Stockphoto // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Lakeland using data from Gas Buddy. Gas stations are ranked by the lowest regular fuel price.

#1. Murphy Express
- Address: 801 3rd St Sw, Winter Haven, FL
- Price: $3.53

#2. Shell
- Address: 3235 Dundee Rd, Winter Haven, FL
- Price: $3.68

#3. Marathon
- Address: 933 W Pipkin Rd, Lakeland, FL
- Price: $3.77

#3. Marathon (tie)
- Address: 1114 Berkley Rd, Auburndale, FL
- Price: $3.77

#3. Marathon (tie)
- Address: 111 Marcum Rd, Lakeland, FL
- Price: $3.77

#6. Shell
- Address: 4415 Old Kathleen Rd, Lakeland, FL
- Price: $3.79

#6. Sam's Club (tie)
- Address: 3530 Lakeland Highlands Rd, Lakeland, FL
- Price: $3.79

#6. CRAZY by Rasel (tie)
- Address: 1202 6th St NW, Winter Haven, FL
- Price: $3.79

#9. Murphy USA
- Address: 7460 Cypress Gardens Blvd, Winter Haven, FL
- Price: $3.82

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