ChatGPT ads aren't just for big brands anymore: What small businesses should know

For most of the year, ChatGPT Ads have only really made sense for massive companies with large budgets. They could run the ads and learn the ins and outs of the platform, but there was almost no way to know if any of it actually led to conversions. The ads may have gotten a click, but that was about the extent of what advertisers could see. Bigger brands didn't mind much because they were just paying to get in early, not necessarily to see a financial return off the bat.

For this reason, it was difficult for small and medium-sized businesses to make a case for spending advertising budget on this channel. But as of July 2026, a more robust infrastructure is in place, making it a much easier sell to decision makers, Floodlight reports.

TL;DR: In July 2026, ChatGPT Ads rolled out a new update that includes better targeting, real conversion tracking, and more flexible daily budgets. Thanks to these new updates, small and mid-sized businesses finally have a reason to join the platform instead of writing it off as "too new to trust."

What Changed in the ChatGPT Ads Update?

The focal point of the update is the addition of conversion-optimized cost-per-click bidding (oCPC). Advertisers now have the ability to set a goal, and the platform leans toward showing ads to people likely to actually convert, while still billing per click. More of that process will now be handled automatically.

Another main perk of this update is that daily budgets are changing to an average daily budget model over a rolling seven-day period. This gives campaigns a bit more room to vary spend around demand instead of hitting a specific daily ceiling. The advertisers who are already running Meta or Google Ads will recognize this format immediately.

Product ads also picked up pricing and star ratings directly in the unit, which is a minor change, but a very useful one. SearchEngineLand reported that the Ads API now handles asynchronous bulk creation and updates across campaigns, ad groups, and ads. This isn't a feature that moves the needle for smaller businesses running a handful of ads, but it's a huge step forward for agencies and large advertisers running high volumes of campaigns at once.

Why Better Attribution Matters

Business owners don’t want to commit significant ad budget without some proof that it's doing something.

As platforms collected more data, they got smarter. ChatGPT Ads has only been running as an ad platform since early 2026, so it's been working with a much thinner dataset than platforms like Google and Meta. This update begins to close that gap a bit more.

While this update doesn’t launch flashy new ad types, it helps propel the platform forward on the technical side. It may not look different at face value, but these new features make ChatGPT Ads easier to compare against Google and Meta since they now have better targeting, better tracking, and campaigns that don't take nearly as much manual work to manage.

In layman’s terms, this update means that a business running a campaign can really start to see which conversations, clicks, and interactions actually turned into leads or purchases. Whereas before, businesses were relying on impressions and just hoping for the best. Having actual data moves ChatGPT Ad budget from ‘a test’ to a real media investment.

How Do The New Tracking Tools Work in ChatGPT Ads?

Two new integrations, AppsFlyer and Adjust, let app-based businesses track installs and in-app activity the same way they'd track it on any other ad channel.

On the website side of things, OpenAI shared that Automatic Advanced Matching will now use hashed customer data to improve conversion attribution information (this can be enabled directly under Tools > Conversions > Data Source inside the Ads Manager). Let's say someone browses on a phone during lunch, but makes the purchase later on their laptop. It's now possible to track this conversion in ChatGPT Ads.

While this is all a great starting point, it’s important to keep in mind that the platform currently only measures click-through attribution. Although advertisers can customize the length of that attribution window to fit their sales cycle, view-through attribution (meaning crediting a conversion to someone who saw an ad but didn't click it) isn't supported on the platform just yet. This is crucial for businesses running top-of-funnel (TOFU) and awareness campaigns because some conversion credit won't show up in reporting. Hopefully, this capability is on the horizon for ChatGPT Ads.

Should SMBs Start Testing ChatGPT Ads Now?

These new updates finally give advertisers a way to focus on actual sales and leads generated instead of just clicks alone. Finally having the ability to bid toward real customers and accurately track where they came from is how to convert a small marketing test into a permanent line item in the marketing budget. Overall, these tracking tools give ChatGPT Ads a much stronger case to businesses, because the last thing they want to do is pay for ads they can't prove are working.

Businesses considering the channel should treat it the way they'd treat any new platform:

Start with a modest budget (as low as $10 per day can be a great starting point for certain industries). Confirm tracking is set up correctly through Advanced Matching and the app integrations. Set a click-through attribution window that matches how long the sales cycle actually takes. Account for the fact that view-through activity won't yet show up in the numbers.

While these updates are a great stepping stone in the right direction, ChatGPT Ads only launched several months ago and is still a much newer entrant compared to giants like Google and Meta. Its conversion-tracking infrastructure is still being built out, so businesses that pair it with a broader media strategy will likely see more reliable results than those running it alone.

This story was produced by Floodlight and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.