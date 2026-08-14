Cardi B accuses BIA of talking behind her back in fiery rant

Cardi B performs onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Cardi B unleashed a rant targeting BIA, addressing infidelity rumors, questioning her street credibility and accusing her of switching up after once wanting to be cool with her.

It started on X Spaces Wednesday, seemingly in response to BIA's exchange with a user on X. The user posted a clip of BIA previewing her song "Sue Me?" and wrote, "Can we talk about this and how awful it is?" BIA responded, "Ok then Talk about how it was ALL true," prompting Cardi to chime in.

Cardi addressed rumors BIA allegedly spread claiming she cheated on Offset, insisting she was faithful throughout their seven-year relationship.

"Let's talk about how months later your dumb a** told one of my ex-husband friend that I was cheating on him," Cardi said on X Spaces. "One thing about me in the industry, nobody could ever say that I was f*****' with nobody," she continued. "Not even in the industry, even in the streets. ... I was always, for the seven years that I was with this f*** n****. I was always faithful."

Cardi also claimed BIA used to want to be cool with her before switching up and talking about her behind her back to people in the industry. She accused BIA of claiming she wanted to be like her and copying her music.

She also alleged that one of BIA's friends slept with Offset and challenged BIA's street cred.

"You're not a street b****. You from muthaf*****' Boston. You from the good part of Boston at that," Cardi said, adding that BIA didn't know "how s*** in the Bronx get down."

The rant comes shortly after Cardi announced her partnership with Old Navy. During a recent livestream, she called the deal "a full-circle moment," recalling that she used to steal from the retailer in high school.

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