Best colleges in Florida

Stacker compiled a list of the colleges in Florida using data from Niche.

Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles.

While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad considerations to take into account: location, size, diversity, areas of focus, study abroad opportunities—the list goes on.

While best college lists are often topped with the same handful of expensive Ivy League schools, the U.S. is home to more than 4,000 degree-granting schools spread out across all 50 states and several territories, with amazing education offerings for students to consider.

Stacker compiled a list of the best four-year colleges in Florida using 2027 rankings from Niche. Tuition, student-to-faculty ratio, acceptance rate, and graduation rate are among the factors considered in deciding these rankings. Online schools were excluded from the rankings. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.

Keep reading to see the best schools in your state.

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#10. Everglades University

- Location: Boca Raton, FL

- Niche Grade: B+

- Acceptance Rate: 81%

- SAT Range: not available

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#9. Florida Atlantic University

- Location: Boca Raton, FL

- Niche Grade: A-

- Acceptance Rate: 66%

- SAT Range: 1040-1200

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#8. Florida A&M University

- Location: Tallahassee, FL

- Niche Grade: A-

- Acceptance Rate: 21%

- SAT Range: 1030-1180

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#7. University of West Florida

- Location: Pensacola, FL

- Niche Grade: A-

- Acceptance Rate: 58%

- SAT Range: 1020-1230

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#6. University of Central Florida

- Location: Orlando, FL

- Niche Grade: A

- Acceptance Rate: 40%

- SAT Range: 1200-1350

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#5. Florida International University

- Location: Miami, FL

- Niche Grade: A

- Acceptance Rate: 55%

- SAT Range: 1070-1260

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#4. University of South Florida

- Location: Tampa, FL

- Niche Grade: A+

- Acceptance Rate: 43%

- SAT Range: 1130-1320

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#3. University of Miami

- Location: Coral Gables, FL

- Niche Grade: A+

- Acceptance Rate: 19%

- SAT Range: 1320-1480

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#2. Florida State University

- Location: Tallahassee, FL

- Niche Grade: A+

- Acceptance Rate: 24%

- SAT Range: 1270-1410

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#1. University of Florida

- Location: Gainesville, FL

- Niche Grade: A+

- Acceptance Rate: 24%

- SAT Range: 1320-1480