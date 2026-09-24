Apple retired the 8GB Mac because of AI. 16 months later, AI brought it back

SmartScout reports Apple made 16GB standard in all Macs before launching the $599 MacBook Neo, which now drives 24.1% of their Amazon laptop revenue.

In late October 2024, Apple made 16GB the standard memory configuration across every Mac it sold. The move was widely read as preparation for Apple Intelligence, which needed more memory than the old 8GB baseline could spare. Apple did it without raising prices. For the first time in the company's history, the entry-level Mac and the expensive one had the same amount of memory.

On March 11, 2026, Apple launched the MacBook Neo at $599. It has 8GB of memory, a 256GB drive, and an A18 Pro chip, the processor from the iPhone 16 Pro. Apple markets it as built for artificial intelligence.

Sixteen months separate those two decisions. In between, data center demand for memory chips repriced the entire supply chain. Manufacturers redirected production toward the high-bandwidth memory used in artificial intelligence servers, and according to TrendForce, contract prices for conventional memory rose 90% to 95% in the first quarter of 2026 alone, with the memory used in desktops and laptops expected to at least double in that single quarter.

To measure what that did to the shelf, SmartScout analyzed Amazon U.S. marketplace data retrieved on Sept. 17, 2026: estimated revenue and year-over-year growth across 19 computing and consumer electronics categories, 300 Apple laptop listings, brand-level revenue share in laptops, buy box price histories for individual products, and Amazon search volume. Full methodology appears at the end of this article.

Almost Half of Apple’s Amazon Laptop Volume Is Now 8GB

SmartScout tracked 300 Apple laptop listings in the Amazon U.S. traditional laptops subcategory, accounting for $114,945,776 in monthly revenue and 105,142 units.

Sorted by the memory configuration stated in each listing, 45.6% of units now ship with 8GB. Another 39.4% ship with 16GB. Configurations of 32GB and above account for 2.4% of units between them.

The MacBook Neo is doing that on its own. It generates $27,742,797 a month, 24.1% of Apple's Amazon laptop revenue and 36.1% of its units, from eight listings. The MacBook Air needs 155 listings to produce 47.6% of units. The best-selling single MacBook Neo configuration moves 8,169 units per month compared to 6,348 for the best-selling MacBook Air.

A machine that did not exist in February is now a third of Apple's laptop volume on the largest retail channel in the United States.

Table reporting estimated monthly units sale per model line. (Stacker/Stacker)

SmartScout

Two Ways To Send a Shopper the Bill

Every device maker facing higher memory costs has two levers. Raise the price, or reduce what goes in the box. Which lever a company pulls depends on whether it has a configuration to cut and a margin to protect.

Laptop makers have both. A laptop has a memory tier, a storage tier and a processor tier, and the maker can move any of them without changing the name on the lid. So on Amazon U.S., laptop revenue grew 19% year over year, a modest figure against the 162% increase in prices in the computer memory aisle. The adjustment happened inside the specification instead.

Console makers have neither. A PlayStation 5 is a PlayStation 5. There is no 8GB version to sell instead, and consoles carry thin hardware margins by design because the money is made on software. Microsoft said as much when it raised Xbox prices by as much as $150, stating that storage and memory costs had more than doubled since the previous autumn and that consoles are not sold with enough margin to absorb that increase.

The result is visible in the price history. A PlayStation 5 Digital Edition held a “buy box” price of $448.50 in June 2025 and $499 from September through March. In April 2026, it rose to $598. By August, it averaged $623. The machine did not change. PlayStation 5 console revenue on Amazon is up 56% year over year, and Xbox Series X and S revenue is up the same 56%.

A console buyer pays more for the same machine. A laptop buyer pays a little more for a smaller machine. Both are paying the memory bill.

Table reporting monthly price history for the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. (Stacker/Stacker)

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The Further a Category Sits From a Memory Chip, the Less It Moves

Ranking Amazon U.S. categories by year-over-year revenue growth produces an unusually clean gradient.

Where the memory chip is the product, prices rose the most steeply: computer memory up 162%, external solid state drives up 90%, memory cards up 64%, internal solid state drives up 63%, flash drives up 35%. The data storage department as a whole is up 91%.

Where memory is a large share of the bill of materials, the increase is real but smaller: consoles up 56%, graphics cards up 41%, laptops up 19%, tablets up 17%, processors up 11%.

Where a product contains little or no memory, nothing happened, or the category shrank: computer monitors up 14%, networking products up 9%, tablet accessories up 8%, power supplies flat, cooling down 10%, motherboards down 13%, optical drives down 24%.

Motherboards and power supplies are the tell. Those are the parts you buy at the same time as memory. Both categories are flat or falling while memory climbs, which is what happens when people stop building computers.

Shoppers Are Walking Down the Memory Ladder

Search behavior on Amazon confirms that buyers are adjusting their own expectations rather than paying up.

Grouping laptop memory searches by capacity, the bottom rungs are growing, and the top rung is shrinking. Searches for 8GB laptops are up roughly 6,000 over 12 months and gained about 3,500 in the last month alone. Searches for 16GB laptops are up roughly 12,800. Searches for 32GB laptops are up about 2,000 and fell last month. Searches for 64GB laptops are down about 3,700 over the year.

The secondhand market is inflecting at the same time. Searches for refurbished laptops stand at 44,532 per month, up 9,109 in the last three months after being flat the year before. "Refurbished laptops clearance sale" has gone from almost nothing to 15,558 searches a month. "Certified refurbished laptops" and "refurbished laptop clearance" both appeared from a standing start in the last twelve months.

People are not canceling the purchase. They are buying “less” computer, or buying somebody else's.

Table reporting monthly search results by memory capacity of laptop search terms. (Stacker/Stacker)

SmartScout

The Squeeze Is Consolidating the Market

Apple now holds 54.19% of Amazon U.S. laptop revenue, up 4.27 points month over month, and accounts for 50.6% of all advertising spend in the category. It gained that share in the same period it raised prices on Macs and iPads by as much as 25%, citing memory costs.

The brands that lost ground are the ones that buy memory and storage on the open market and sell into the enthusiast segment. Acer fell 1.49 points and lost 3,460 units. ASUS fell 1.40 points. Hewlett-Packard fell 0.80. MSI, whose average selling price of $2,520 is the highest of any volume brand in the category, fell 0.45 points and lost 594 units. Samsung fell 0.43 points and lost 3,211 units.

Component scarcity rewards whoever has the longest contracts and the most leverage with three suppliers. On Amazon, that is currently Apple.

Table reporting share change of estimated category revenue by brand. (Stacker/Stacker)

SmartScout

Methodology

This analysis is based on Amazon U.S. marketplace data from SmartScout, retrieved on Sept. 17, 2026. SmartScout estimates revenue and unit volume from sales rank, offer and pricing data across the Amazon catalog.

Category figures are the year-over-year change in estimated monthly revenue for named Amazon subcategories, comparing the most recent month of data with the same month a year earlier. The categories referenced are computer memory, internal solid state drives, external solid state drives, memory cards, graphics cards, processors, motherboards, internal power supplies, network cards, internal optical drives, computer monitors, tablets, traditional laptops, PlayStation 5 consoles, and Xbox Series X and S consoles.

The Apple configuration analysis covers 300 Apple listings in the traditional laptops subcategory, together accounting for $109,984,689 in estimated monthly revenue and 99,707 units. The memory tier was parsed from the unified memory figure stated in each listing title. The tier breakdown is reported across the $98,582,014 in monthly revenue and 79,327 units for which a figure is stated.

Brand figures are each brand’s share of estimated revenue within the traditional laptops subcategory. Unit changes are measured month over month.

Price histories are monthly buy box prices for single named listings, not category averages.

Search figures are SmartScout estimates of monthly Amazon search volume in the United States, grouped across spelling variants, so that “16GB ram laptop” and “16 GB ram laptop” are counted together. Growth windows are trailing periods ending September 2026.

Marketplace figures are modeled estimates rather than numbers reported by Amazon, and they move as new data arrives. All figures describe the marketplace as of the retrieval date above. Industry pricing context is drawn from company announcements and analyst research, cited inline.

This story was produced by SmartScout and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.