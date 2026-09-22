99 JAMZ Wants to send you to Universal Orlando Resort!

Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights

You could win tickets to experience Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights. The biggest names in horror will haunt you and fear will consume you at Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights, select nights August 28th to November 1st. Brave ten terrifying haunted houses. Encounter nightmarish creatures in sinister scare zones. Enjoy jaw-dropping live entertainment. And chase even more thrills on some of Universal Studios Florida’s most exhilarating attractions.

To enter, listen to 99 JAMZ weekdays at 7am, 11am, 4pm and 7pm for your cue to call!

You could win a prize package for 2 people, including:

• 1-Night Halloween Horror Nights Single Night Ticket*

• 1-Day Universal Orlando Regular Parking access for one vehicle, valid for event

*Prize is only valid for Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights 2026 event dates. Travel must occur during specified event dates and be completed by November 1, 2026, or prize is forfeited. See Official Rules for more details.

Halloween Horror Nights is a separately ticketed event. Event occurs rain or shine. No rain checks, returns or refunds. Prices, dates, times, attractions, entertainment, and/or experience details are subject to availability, changes and/or cancellation without notice. Parks, attractions, entertainment, or access to events may be restricted or unavailable due to capacity/closures/other factors and benefits are subject to change without notice. Free self-parking after 6 pm is not valid on Halloween Horror Nights event nights. Parking fees and other restrictions may apply. Stranger Things:™/© Netflix. Used with permission. SINNERS and all related characters and elements © & TM Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2026 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/5/26–10/16/26. Open to legal FL res. in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties; 18+. To enter, listen to 99 JAMZ weekdays 7am–7pm for cue, call 1-866-991-5269, and be designated caller. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: 99jamzmiami.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Miami, 2741 N 29th Ave., Hollywood, FL 33020.

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