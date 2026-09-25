Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Prime Video

The Love Hypothesis: The popular romance novel has been adapted into this highly anticipated rom-com starring Lili Reinhart.

FX, Hulu

American Horror Story: Get ready for spooky season with the lucky number 13th season of the horror anthology series.

NBC, Peacock

Saturday Night Live: Live from New York, it's the premiere of season 52 with host Jalen Brunson and musical guest KATSEYE.

ABC, Hulu

20/20: Season 49 makes its debut with "The Salem Strangler," an investigation into the murder of college student Claire Gravel.

Movie theaters

Forgotten Island: The new DreamWorks Animation film follows two best friends stranded on an island who strive to save a lifetime of memories together.

Primetime: Robert Pattinson is back in movie theaters again, this time as Chris Hansen in a biopic about the making of To Catch a Predator.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

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