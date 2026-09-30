'Wednesday' wraps production on season 3

Wednesday has wrapped production on season 3.

The spooky Netflix series starring Jenna Ortega announced the news on Sept. 30 – a Wednesday, of course.

Production on the new season began earlier this year near Dublin, Ireland. It was previously announced that Winona Ryder would be joining the cast, reuniting her with her frequent collaborator Tim Burton, as well as star Jenna Ortega, whom she previously acted alongside in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Also joining the cast of season 3 are Eva Green as Morticia Addams' sister Aunt Ophelia, Chris Sarandon, Noah Taylor, Oscar Morgan, Kennedy Moyer, Lena Headey, Andrew McCarthy and James Lance.

"Our goal for Season 3 is the same as it is for every season: to make it the best season of Wednesday we possibly can," said co-creator and showrunner Alfred Gough. "We want to continue digging deeper into our characters while expanding the world of Nevermore and Wednesday."

Ortega stars as Wednesday Addams, alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan, Fred Armisen and more.

No word yet on when the third season will debut.

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