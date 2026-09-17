'The Great British Baking Show' collection 14 gets Netflix release date, trailer

Nigella Lawson, Paul Hollywood, Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding appear in this photo promoting collection 14 of 'The Great British Bake Off.' (Netflix)

It's almost time to return to the tent.

Netflix has announced that collection 14 of The Great British Baking Show arrives to the platform on Sept. 25. A trailer for the new collection has also been released.

One episode will premiere weekly every Friday. This new batch of episodes will find 12 new bakers, in the age range from 21 to 67, competing against each other for the title of Star Baker, and to escape elimination from judges Paul Hollywood and Nigella Lawson.

Lawson joins the series after longtime judge Prue Leith announced her departure from the program back in January. Leith joined the show in 2017 and judged it for nine seasons.

"I'm uncharacteristically rather lost for words right now! Of course it's daunting to be following in the footsteps of Prue Leith and Mary Berry before her, great dames both, but I'm also bubbling with excitement," Lawson said in a statement shared at the time she was announced as host back in January.

The real-life professions of this year's collection of amateur bakers range from pediatric doctor to hairdresser to competitive sprinter. A drag king, a retired garment technologist and a political economy student are also part of this season's cast.

The trailer for this season finds the bakers taking on brand-new challenges and reacting to Lawson taking over as a judge.

"I can't believe that she has entered the series where I am gonna be on the show," doctor and home baker Yannis says.

Comedian and actor Noel Fielding once again unites with Alison Hammond to serve as the co-hosts of the new season.

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