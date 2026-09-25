Sabrina Carpenter, Margaret Qualley join Tom Holland for Fred Astaire film

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Sabrina Carpenter and Margaret Qualley are joining Tom Holland on the dance floor.

The two are set to star opposite Holland in Sony Pictures’ upcoming Fred Astaire film. Carpenter will play Astaire’s frequent on-screen dance partner Ginger Rogers. Qualley will play his sister Adele Astaire. The brother and sister duo performed together on Broadway and London’s West End before Fred Astaire made it big in Hollywood.

The currently untitled film, directed by Paul King, is based on the book The Astaires: Fred & Adele by Kathleen Riley.

“I am thrilled and honored to have been entrusted with telling the story of Fred Astaire and his original dance partner — his big sister Adele — to the big screen,” King said in a statement. “Fred left a timeless legacy of dance on film — most famously in his collaborations with Ginger Rogers — while Adele’s work has been lost to history; indeed, no footage of her dancing survives.”

“The cinematic challenge of bringing to life these icons of the twentieth century is one that I could not imagine without Tom Holland, Margaret Qualley and Sabrina Carpenter by my side,” he continued.

Back in July, Holland told Good Morning America that he was about to head back into the dance studio in preparation for the role. "I did my first few rehearsals recently, and it both filled me with excitement and absolute dread," he said. "Because I've got so much work to do to try to do Fred proud."

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