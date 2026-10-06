Legendary R&B singer Freddie Jackson has passed away, according to a statement posted by his family to Instagram and Facebook.

“He was a kind, generous soul who loved his fans, his family, his friends, and his music with everything he had. For decades he gave us the songs that became the soundtrack to our love stories, our celebrations, and our most treasured memories. That gift will live on forever,” the statement reads.

Jackson was diagnosed with kidney disease in September.

“This journey has been challenging, but I am not facing it alone. My close friends, my manager and music family, and all of you are here with me, keeping me going,” he said in a video posted to his social accounts.

Jackson was 67.

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