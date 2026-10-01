Rapper Rick Ross appears in court after arrest on domestic violence, battery charges

William Leonard Roberts II known as Rick Ross in a video grab of a court livestream, Oct. 1, 2026. (Obtained by ABC News)

Rapper Rick Ross appeared in court Thursday after he was arrested on two domestic violence charges.

The "Hustlin'" rapper, whose legal name is William Leonard Roberts, voluntarily surrendered to police in Miami Beach early Thursday morning and was booked into jail on charges of felony battery by strangulation and misdemeanor battery, according to the Miami Beach Police Department.

In court, Ross’ attorney submitted a not guilty plea on his behalf.

The judge ordered Ross to stay away from the accuser, who was not publicly identified, and set bond at $5,000.

As he left jail later Thursday, Ross said he is "totally innocent."

"I am totally innocent of these fabricated allegations made against me," Ross said to reporters gathered outside.

ABC News has reached out to Ross’ attorney, Bradley Horenstein, for comment.

According to police, the charges stem from a domestic violence incident reported to police on Sept. 29. The alleged incident occurred Aug. 28 at a residence on Star Island, an exclusive neighborhood in Miami Beach.

The accuser told police that Ross "struck her multiple times during an altercation and restricted her breathing by twisting the collar of her hoodie" and provided photo documentation of her injuries, according to police.

According to the arrest affidavit, the accuser reported she and Ross had been in a relationship for the past year and lived together.

The woman told police that Ross accused her of lying to him.

Ross rose to fame with his 2006 debut studio album Port of Miami. He went on to start his own record label, Maybach Music Group, and has been nominated for nine Grammy Awards.

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