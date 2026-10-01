Jim Carrey marries Min Ah in small, private ceremony in Los Angeles

Jim Carrey and Min Ah pose during the 51st Cesar Film Awards at L'Olympia on February 26, 2026 in Paris, France. (Francois Durand/Getty Images)

Jim Carrey and Min Ah are married, a representative for the actor confirmed to ABC News.

The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind star recently married Ah in a small, private ceremony in Los Angeles, his rep added.

Carrey has been with Ah, an actress and artist, for years, but it's unknown when the duo began dating.

In February 2026, they made their awards show debut at the César Awards in Paris, where Carey received an honorary lifetime achievement award for his cinema career.

During his speech, which he delivered entirely in French, Carrey thanked his family and Ah.

"Thank you to my wonderful family, my daughter, Jane, and my grandson, Jackson. I love you now and forever," he said, according to Variety. "Thank you to my sublime companion, Min Ah. I love you, Min Ah."

Carrey, who is known for his many films, including Bruce Almighty, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and The Mask, was married to Melissa Womer from 1987 to 1995, with whom he shares a daughter, Jane Erin Carrey.

He was also married to Lauren Holly from 1996 to 1997.

Carrey is next slated to star in Sonic the Hedgehog 4 alongside Ben Schwartz, Keanu Reeves, Kristen Bell, James Marsden and more.

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