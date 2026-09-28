'Icebreaker' Netflix series casts Daisy Jelley, Connor Simos

The upcoming series adaptation of Icebreaker has found its leads.

Netflix has announced that Daisy Jelley and Connor Simos have been cast as Anastasia “Stassie” Allen and Nate Hawkins in the new college romance show based on the bestselling novel by Hannah Grace.

"She’s the transfer gunning for Olympic gold. He’s the campus star chasing the NHL. But when an accident forces their teams to share one rink, Anastasia Allen and Nate Hawkins collide—and discipline gives way to obsession, because the only thing more dangerous than wanting to win is wanting each other," according to the show's official logline.

Gossip Girl and The Bold Type's Amanda Lasher will serve as showrunner, executive producer and writer on the series. Jade Halley Bartlett created the show and will executive produce alongside Grace. Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper also executive produces for her Unwell Productions.

"I have been a fan of steamy YA since the seventh grade, reading Judy Blume stealthily hidden behind a textbook," Lasher told Netflix when the adaptation was announced back in June. "I love this genre, and it's been a joy working with Jade, the team at Unwell, and Netflix to bring Hannah Grace's beloved Icebreaker novel to the screen."

Grace's novel Icebreaker has spent 70 consecutive weeks on The New York Times bestseller list. It was originally published in 2022 and had a wider release in 2023. The book has sold almost 5 million copies worldwide.

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