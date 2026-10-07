Hayden Panettiere's ex-fiancé claims her jewelry was sold to pawn shop

Boxer Wladimir Klitschko and actress Hayden Panettiere attend the 34th annual Sports Emmy Awards Reception at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on May 7, 2013, in New York City. (Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

Hayden Panettiere's ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko believes that someone outside of Panettiere's family sold some of her possessions, including her jewelry, to a pawn shop, according to a new court filing.

The claim is part of a new supplement to Klitschko's earlier petition with the Los Angeles County probate court, which was filed in September and sought to have him be made the temporary guardian of his and Panettiere's daughter, Kaya Klitschko, whom they welcomed in 2014. The petition had raised concerns about the preservation of the late actress's estate.

According to the new filing, the pawn shop has "declined to disclose specific item information without being contacted by law enforcement" and there's a risk that Panettiere's items "will be sold, transferred or otherwise rendered unrecoverable," causing a "direct financial detriment of Kaya."

In addition to seeking guardianship of his daughter, Klitschko is asking the court to grant him the ability to "request and authorize law enforcement investigation into the recovery of Hayden's property believed to have been misappropriated."

Panettiere died in August after she was found unresponsive at a South Carolina apartment. The Greenville County Coroner's Office in Greenville, South Carolina, said in a statement the 36-year-old actress died as a result of an accidental overdose of drugs, including fentanyl, 4-ANPP, alprazolam, methocarbamol and quetiapine.

The investigation into Panettiere's death remains ongoing, with the focus likely shifting to the source of the fentanyl. Sources previously told ABC News the investigation could be honing in on street-level drug dealers who may have provided drugs to the late actress.

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