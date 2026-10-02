Adele Zaikman, Allen Genkin of 'DWTS: The Next Pro' confirm they are dating

Adele Zaikman and Allen Genkin appear in this image from 'Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro.' (Vince Valitutti/Disney)

Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro winner Adele Zaikman and contestant Allen Genkin are dating.

In a recent Instagram post from Genkin for Zaikman's 25th birthday, The Next Pro star shared a series of sweet photos with Zaikman and called her "the most beautiful queen."

"Watching you shine ... like a star ... that you are has been a blessing and honour of mine to be by your side," Genkin wrote. "You have inspired so many people all over the world, including myself and so many that love you."

He added that the best thing to happen to him from Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro has been meeting Zaikman.

"Our connection we built is something really special, I’m the happiest and luckiest man in the world," he said. "I adore you with all my heart!!!"

He ended his message to Zaikman by writing, "Sweetheart always remember how special you are inside and out, never let anyone dim your light, because you have so much to give, and I know you will in so many ways. You are the best, and I believe the best things in life for you are only just beginning. Enjoy every moment baby, I love you."

While on DWTS: TNP, the duo performed several dance numbers together. In August, after the duo performed a contemporary dance number, Genkin took to Instagram to share photos of him and Zaikman on the dance floor writing, "@adele.zaikman grateful and lucky to share the stage with you"

In September, Zaikman, who earned the nickname "Rolls-Royce" from Derek Hough and won DWTS: TNP, made her ballroom debut on season 35 of DWTS as a pro-dancer. She was paired with Conner Leavitt, but their DWTS journey came to an end after week one.

Many across DWTS flooded Genkin's comments to share their excitement about the couple's hard launch, including pros Emma Slater, Hailey Bills and more.

"OMG HE DROPPED THE L BOMB!!!!!" Slater wrote.

Bills added, "IVE BEEN WAITING"

Leavitt added, "@adele.zaikman so I don’t need to keep this a secret anymore? Hahaha"

DWTS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and streaming on Disney+. Episodes stream the next day on Hulu.

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