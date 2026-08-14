Register to win tickets to Spin for a Cause DJ Battle!

South Florida DJs are going head to head for a good cause! The Annual Spin for a Cause DJ Battle takes over The Venue in Fort Lauderdale on August 25 for a night of music, food, drinks and live DJ performances. The event benefits Kids In Distress (KID) and Family Central Inc. (FCI), which serve more than 20,000 children and families each year.

Proceeds help support foster families, specialized group homes and programs that help prevent child abuse and strengthen local families. Want to be there?

Download the FREE 99 JAMZ app and enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets.

Register Below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To register, visit the free 99 JAMZ app and register between 8.15.26 through 8.21.2026. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to Spin for a Cause at The Venue in Fort Lauderdale, August 25th, 2026. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

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