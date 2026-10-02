Register to win tickets to see Rolling Loud: The Movie!

Rolling Loud: The Movie Is Here! 🔥

From the festival to the big screen! Rolling Loud: The Movie, starring Owen Wilson, Matt Rife and Travis Scott, is out now. Now playing, only in theaters. Get your tickets today. Rated R.”

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NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res., 18+. To win, register on the free 99 JAMZ app between 10.3.2026 through 10.9.2026. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see Rolling Loud: The Movie. Retail value: $50. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ

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