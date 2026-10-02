Register to win tickets to experience Black Violin at the Broward Center for Performing Arts!

Get ready for an unforgettable night of music as Black Violin takes the stage at the Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, October 11, at 7 p.m.

Featuring the incredible talents of Kev Marcus and Wil B., Black Violin brings together classical strings and hip-hop beats for a one-of-a-kind sound that pushes musical boundaries.

Register now for your chance to experience Black Violin live!

Buy tickets, here!

Register Below to Win:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res., 18+. To win, register on the free 99 JAMZ app between 10.3.2026 through 10.9.2026. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see Black Violin at the Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, October 11th, 2026. Retail value: $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ

Cox Media Group