Listen and Win: Weekday tickets to House of Horror!

House of Horror is celebrating 25 years of screams with its biggest season yet! This year, the scares have moved to Tropical Park. Best of all, everything is included with your admission—unlimited visits through all five haunted houses, unlimited rides, and unlimited scares! House of Horror is terrifying Miami now through November 1st at Tropical Park.

Listen all weekend and week @9am, 12pm & 10pm for your chance at the most free weekday tickets to House of Horror. **Tickets valid Mondays-Thursdays only.**

Sponsored by Loud and Live.

Register Below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties; 18+. To win, listen and register on the free 99jamz app between 10/3/26-10/16/26. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of weekday tickets to House of Horror at Tropical Park. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ