LISTEN and WIN tickets to see Shenseea at Momentum Miami Magic Kingdom!

Listen all weekend long for your chance at the most free tickets to see Shenseea for the Miami Carnival experience. It’s going down Oct. 12th.
Sponsored by Blackstar & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! Listen to win everywhere on all your devices & the 99 Jamz app!
Register Below:
NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen to 99 Jamz or register on the free 99 JAMZ app between 10.3.26 through 10.9.26. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see Shenseea on Sunday, October 12th, 2026 at Momentum Miami Magic Kingdom. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.