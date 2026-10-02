Listen and win tickets to Cash Money & No Limit Tour featuring Lil Boosie, Birdman, Master P!

Listen all week @1pm & 3pm for your chance at the most free tickets to The No limit & Cash Money tour starring Juvenile, B.G., Master P, Silkk Tha Shocker, Special Guest Boosie & more.

It’s going down Nov 6th inside the Amerant Bank Arena.

Sponsored by Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! Listen to win everywhere on all your devices & the 99 Jamz app!

Buy tickets, here!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties. 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 10.3.26 through 10.30.26. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to Cash Money & No Limit Tour on November 6th, 2026 at the Amerant Bank Arena. Approx. retail value: $168 total. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

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