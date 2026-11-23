MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF and teammates line up prior to the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images)

Inter Miami’s title defense is in jeopardy after suffering a 3-0 home loss to Columbus Crew in round one of the playoffs and will look to bounce back in game two or suffer an early-round exit.

Fresh off the club’s first MLS Cup, Inter Miami looks to make more history by becoming the first club since the L.A. Galaxy in 2011-12 to win back-to-back MLS Cups. However, the road to defending their title won’t be an easy one. The Herons will face off against Columbus Crew, who enter this matchup in impressive form, having won eight of their last nine games.

The night got off to a special start as captain Lionel Messi was presented with the MLS Golden Boot award for his outstanding goal-scoring campaign. The Argentine superstar was honored ahead of kickoff, adding another milestone to an already historic career and setting the stage for Miami’s playoff opener.

Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF poses with the 2026 MLS Golden Boot prior to the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The pregame celebrations quickly turned sour for the defending champs as Columbus Crew spoiled the party with a dominating 3-0 victory on the road. Columbus struck first in just the ninth minute of the game when Inter keeper Dayne St. Clair brought down striker Gonzalo Tapia inside the box, and he converted from the spot for the 1-0 lead.

Miami’s situation quickly went from bad to worse as defender Gonzalo Lujan received a red card in the 36th minute, forcing the Herons to 10 men. After the game, Miami defender Casemiro spoke about the impact that the red card had on the game: “Of course you play minus one, it’s impossible, it’s more easy for another team.” But he was also quick to defend his teammate, telling reporters, “He is very important for us he helps, he changes the position he’s a left back when we lose everyone loses and the time we win everyone wins.”

0 of 159 Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF reacts during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Dayne St. Clair #97 of Inter Miami CF reacts during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Rudy Camacho #4 of Columbus Crew celebrates after winning with a fan following the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Laurent Courtois, interim head coach of Columbus Crew, reacts during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Matias Galarza of Inter Miami is challenged by Eric Bailly #3 of Columbus Crew during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Telasco Segovia #8 of Inter Miami CF hugs Josef Martinez #77 of Columbus Crew after the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF reacts after the team's defeat in the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF poses with the 2026 MLS Golden Boot prior to the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Casemiro #5 of Inter Miami controls the ball during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Rodrigo De Paul #7 of Inter Miami CF controls the ball during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Matias Galarza and Dayne St. Clair #97 of Inter Miami CF talk during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Cristian Gonzalez, Head Coach of Inter Miami, reacts during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Sean Zawadzki #25 of Columbus Crew acknowledges the fans after winning the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Patrick Schulte #28 of Columbus Crew shoots during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Anass Zaroury #21 of Columbus Crew and teammates acknowledge the fans after winning the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Brais Mendez #10 of Columbus Crew acknowledges the fans after winning the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Steven Moreira #31 of Columbus Crew and teammates acknowledge the fans after winning the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Casemiro #5 of Inter Miami controls the ball against Taha Habroune #16 of Columbus Crew during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Mohamed Farsi #23 of Columbus Crew controls the ball during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF is challenged by Malte Amundsen #18 of Columbus Crew during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Telasco Segovia #8 of Inter Miami CF controls the ball during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF looks on during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Rodrigo De Paul #7 of Inter Miami CF controls the ball during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF poses with the 2026 MLS Golden Boot prior to the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Steven Moreira #31 of Columbus Crew and teammates acknowledge the fans after winning the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF reacts during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF reacts during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: German Berterame #19 of Inter Miami CF controls the ball against Steven Moreira #31 of Columbus Crew during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Santiago Rodriguez #8 of Columbus Crew controls the ball during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Cristian Gonzalez, Head Coach of Inter Miami, reacts during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF reacts after the team's defeat in the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Matias Galarza of Inter Miami arrives at the stadium prior to the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Santiago Rodriguez #8 of Columbus Crew controls the ball during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Santiago Rodriguez #8 of Columbus Crew is challenged by Alexander Shaw #88 of Inter Miami during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Santiago Rodriguez #8 of Columbus Crew controls the ball during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Fans of Inter Miami cheer during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF poses with the 2026 MLS Golden Boot prior to the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Mohamed Farsi #23 of Columbus Crew controls the ball during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Cristian Gonzalez, Head Coach of Inter Miami, reacts during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Dayne St. Clair #97 of Inter Miami CF makes a save against Josef Martinez #77 of Columbus Crew during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF receives the 2026 MLS Golden Boot from Jorge Mas, owner of Inter Miami, during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF controls the ball against Malte Amundsen #18 of Columbus Crew during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: The jerseys of Yannick Bright #42 and Dayne St. Clair #97 of Inter Miami CF are displayed in the dressing room prior to the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF receives the 2026 MLS Golden Boot from Jorge Mas, owner of Inter Miami, during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF controls the ball during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF controls the ball during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF controls the ball against Malte Amundsen #18 of Columbus Crew during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: German Berterame #19 of Inter Miami CF shoots during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Telasco Segovia #8 of Inter Miami CF controls the ball during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF reacts during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: The jersey of Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF displayed in the dressing room prior to the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Cristian Gonzalez, Head Coach of Inter Miami, reacts during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF warms up prior to the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF receives the 2026 MLS Golden Boot from Jorge Mas, owner of Inter Miami, during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Detail of the 2026 MLS Golden Boot the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: The jersey of Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF displayed in the dressing room prior to the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: A fan of Inter Miami cheers during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Taha Habroune #16 of Columbus Crew controls the ball during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF prepares to take a free kick during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Maximiliano Falcón #37 of Inter Miami CF arrives at the stadium prior to the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Yannick Bright #42 of Inter Miami CF reacts during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: The jerseys of Inter Miami are displayed in the dressing room prior to the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: German Berterame #19 of Inter Miami CF is challenged by Sean Zawadzki #25 and Steven Moreira #31 of Columbus Crew of Columbus Crew during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Gonzalo Tapia #33 of Columbus Crew reacts during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF and teammates line up prior to the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Gonzalo Tapia #33 of Columbus Crew controls the ball during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Luis Suárez #9 of Inter Miami CF reacts during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Taha Habroune #16 of Columbus Crew shoots against Gonzalo Luján #2 of Inter Miami CF during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Andres Herrera #2 of Columbus Crew warms up prior to the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Detail of the 2026 MLS Golden Boot the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Casemiro #5 of Inter Miami is challenged by Santiago Rodriguez #8 of Columbus Crew during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Josef Martinez #77 of Columbus Crew warms up prior to the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Taha Habroune #16 of Columbus Crew celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammates during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: The jerseys of Inter Miami are displayed in the dressing room prior to the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Gonzalo Tapia #33 of Columbus Crew controls the ball against Yannick Bright #42 of Inter Miami CF during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Gonzalo Tapia #33 of Columbus Crew celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Cristian Gonzalez, Head Coach of Inter Miami, reacts during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Dayne St. Clair #97 of Inter Miami CF reacts during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: The jerseys of Inter Miami are displayed in the dressing room prior to the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF reacts during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Santiago Rodriguez #8 of Columbus Crew is challenged by Casemiro #5 of Inter Miami during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Brais Mendez #10 of Columbus Crew runs with the ball during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Players of Columbus Crew line up. prior to the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Gonzalo Tapia #33 of Columbus Crew scores his team's third goal during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Dylan Chambost #7 of Columbus Crew controls the ball during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF talks to referee Allen Chapman as Gonzalo Tapia #33 of Columbus Crew lies down on the pitch during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF is challenged by Malte Amundsen #18 of Columbus Crew during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Cristian Gonzalez, Head Coach of Inter Miami, looks on prior to the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Taha Habroune #16 of Columbus Crew celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammates during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Patrick Schulte #28 of Columbus Crew handles the ball during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Taha Habroune #16 of Columbus Crew scores his team's second goal during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Detail of the 2026 MLS Golden Boot the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Gonzalo Tapia #33 of Columbus Crew celebrates scoring his team's third goal with teammates during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF enters the pitch to warm up prior to the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Gonzalo Tapia #33 of Columbus Crew celebrates scoring his team's first goal via penalty during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Players of Columbus Crew line up. prior to the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Gonzalo Tapia #33 of Columbus Crew takes a penalty to score his team's first goal during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF warms up prior to the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF is challenged by Malte Amundsen #18 of Columbus Crew during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Ian Fray #17 of Inter Miami CF and Josef Martinez #77 of Columbus Crew compete for the ball during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF is challenged by Dylan Chambost #7 of Columbus Crew during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Gonzalo Tapia #33 of Columbus Crew celebrates scoring his team's third goal with teammates during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Yannick Bright #42 of Inter Miami CF controls the ball during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Taha Habroune #16 of Columbus Crew celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammates during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Taha Habroune #16 of Columbus Crew celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammates during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF looks on prior to the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Gonzalo Tapia #33 of Columbus Crew celebrates scoring his team's first goal via penalty during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF controls the ball during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Gonzalo Tapia #33 of Columbus Crew celebrates scoring his team's first goal via penalty during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Players of Columbus Crew line up. prior to the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF looks on prior to the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Taha Habroune #16 of Columbus Crew celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammates during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Detail of the 2026 MLS Golden Boot the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Santiago Rodriguez #8 of Columbus Crew is challenged by Casemiro #5 and Yannick Bright #42 of Inter Miami CF during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF takes a free kick during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF reacts during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Players of Columbus Crew pose for a team photo prior to the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF enters the pitch to warm up prior to the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Brais Mendez #10 of Columbus Crew shoots during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Players of Columbus Crew enters the pitch prior to the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF controls the ball during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF is challenged by Dylan Chambost #7 of Columbus Crew during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Josef Martinez #77 of Columbus Crew and Ian Fray #17 of Inter Miami CF com during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Laurent Courtois, interim head coach of Columbus Crew, reacts during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF looks on prior to the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Detail of the 2026 MLS Golden Boot the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Dylan Chambost #7 of Columbus Crew controls the ball during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF looks on prior to the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF controls the ball during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Casemiro #5 of Inter Miami controls the ball during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Gonzalo Tapia #33 of Columbus Crew celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF looks on during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images) (JC Ruiz/Getty Images) Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: German Berterame #19 of Inter Miami CF controls the ball during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The Crew capitalized on their numerical advantage in the second half, with Taha Habroune and Tapia scoring two goals in six minutes to put the match out of reach for the Herons. Despite trailing by three and being down a man, Miami continued to search for opportunities to get back into the match, but Columbus keeper Patrick Schulte had other plans as he registered 4 saves and kept a clean sheet, delivering an outstanding performance to deny Miami any chance of mounting a comeback.

Although it was a disappointing result, the team remains confident they can bounce back in game 2 and keep its championship hopes alive. The confidence was echoed by defender Ian Fray, a Coconut Creek native who came up through Miami’s youth academy before earning his spot on the first team. When asked about the confidence he has in this team’s ability to turn the tie around for the second game, Fray responded with determination: “We will win, We are the defending champs.”

Inter Miami will look to turn that confidence into a result as the series shifts to Columbus for game 2 on Nov. 27, with its season and hopes of defending their MLS Cup hanging in the balance.